In today’s TV News Roundup, ABC adds to the cast of its “Ten Days in the Valley” series, “Law & Order: SVU” pens an episode inspired by last summer’s Fox News sexual harassment scandal, and more.



EPISODES

For an upcoming episode of NBC‘s “Law & Order: SVU,” the team will investigate a story that viewers might already be familiar with. TVLine reported that the procedural is developing an plotline inspired by the sexual harassment scandal that ended in the resignation of Fox News CEO Roger Ailes. (As a reminder: Ex-Fox News host Gretchen Carlson alleged Ailes retaliated against her after she refused his numerous sexual advances; after a deluge of other similar stories, Ailes stepped down from his role.) Characters in the “SVU” episode include a “controlling” news network head, a female anchor with a dark secret, and a young up-and-coming reporter willing to do anything to advance her career. The episode goes into production next month.

DATES

Amazon will premiere its new series “Patriot” on Friday, Feb. 24 exclusively on its Prime Video service in the U.S., U.K., Germany and Austria. The hourlong drama series stars Michael Dorman (“Wonderland”), Kurtwood Smith (“That 70’s Show”) and Terry O’Quinn, (“Lost”). It follows the complex life of intelligence officer John Tavner (Dorman) whose latest assignment is to keep Iran from going nuclear, requiring him to assume a “non-official cover” — that of a mid-level employee at a Midwestern industrial piping firm.

CASTING

ABC has set its cast for its new Kyra Sedgwick-starring series “Ten Days in the Valley.“ Regulars joining the series include Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (“Suicide Squad”), Francois Battiste (“The Family“), Currie Graham (“Westworld”), Nelson Lee (“The Night Shift”), Abigail Pniowsky (“Arrival”), Josh Randall (“Quarry”), Ali Stroker (“Glee”), Ella Thomas (“Ballers”), Beth Triffon (“Dr. Ken”), and Mark L. Young (“Code Black”). The show is set to debut in 2017.

EXECUTIVES

Danielle Rossen has been promoted to vice president, unscripted production at ABC’s Lincoln Square Productions, ABC announced Friday. Rossen, a steward behind the ABC series “What Would You Do?”, will now oversee all unscripted TV shows. Rossen previously served as executive producer at LSP.