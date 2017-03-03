In today’s roundup, Olga Fonda from “The Vampire Diaries” will guest on an upcoming Netflix series, Allison Miller has been cast as the lead in ABC’s drama pilot “Salamander,” and more.

CASTING

Olga Fonda (“The Vampire Diaries”) has been cast in a guest role on Netflix‘s futuristic drama “Altered Carbon,” Variety has learned exclusively. Fonda will play the role of Sarah, a mercenary who has partnered unwittingly with the Envoy Takeshi Kovacs and is thrust into the middle of the last gasps of the Uprising. “Altered Carbon” is based on Richard Morgan’s 2002 cyberpunk sci-fi novel, and is set in the 25th century when the human mind has been digitized and the soul itself is transferable from one body to the next. The series comes from Skydance Television.

ABC‘s drama pilot “Salamander” has found it’s female lead. Allison Miller has been cast as Nora, a sharp Ivy League professional whose towering IQ has led her to become a psychiatrist on the staff of Homeland Security. Based on the 2012 Belgian series, “Salamander”centers on a brilliant but misanthropic engineer who recruits a skeptical Homeland Security agent to help him track a mysterious bank robber whose theft of 66 specific safety deposit boxes, belonging to the elite and powerful, sets in motion a series of blackmails that might be linked to a greater conspiracy.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fuse Media announced Friday that J-T Ladt will join the company in the newly created position of Chief Content Officer. Ladt will be based in Los Angeles; his appointment is effective March 20 and will report directly to Fuse Media CEO Michael Schwimmer. Ladt will oversee creative content development and current production of long and short-form original programming for all Fuse Media’s content platforms.

Discovery Channel has promoted Craig Coffman to the role of senior vice president of production and development, motor content. In his new role, Coffman will now be responsible for creating and developing Discovery’s motor-related programming. Coffman built Discovery’s “Motor Mondays,” the network’s highest-rated night. He currently oversees Discovery’s motor series including “Fast n’ Loud” and “Street Outlaws.” Coffman is based in Los Angeles and will continue to report to Denise Contis, EVP of development and production for Discovery Channel.