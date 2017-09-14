TV News Roundup: ‘Broad City’ Season 4 Premiere Scores in Ratings

In today’s roundup, “Broad City” Season 4 made impressive ratings gains, and Adria Arjona has joined the cast of Amazon’s “Good Omens”

RATINGS

“Broad City’s” 4th season premiere on Comedy Central was up 14% among total viewers compared to the 3rd season premiere and was up 42% compared to the full Season 3 total viewers average. Among adults 18-49, the gains were even bigger, with the Season 4 premiere up 18% versus the Season 3 premiere and 49% over the full Season 3 average. The premiere also scored a 0.72 rating in adults 18-49, making it the second highest-rated episode in series history, behind only the series premiere, which registered a 0.73 rating. Among women 18-49, the Season 4 premiere set a new series high 0.57, a gain of 57% verus the Season 3 premiere. The critically-acclaimed series was created by and stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.

CASTING

Adria Arjona has joined the cast of Amazon‘s “Good Omens,” adapted from the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. She will star alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen. Arjona will play Anathema Device, a practical occultist and descendant of the ancient witch Agnes Nutter. Gaiman will write the show and also serve as showrunner. “Good Omens” is scheduled to launch globally on Prime Video in 2019 . BBC Worldwide distributes rights for “Good Omens” internationally, after the series premiere on Prime Video.

Shaun Sipos has joined the cast of the upcoming SyFy show “Krypton” as the DC Comics character Adam Strange. Sipos has previously appeared in the television series “Melrose Place” and “The Vampire Diaries,”and films such as “Final Destination 3,” “Rampage,” “Texas Chainsaw 3D,” and “The Grudge 2.” Strange is described as “a world-weary human who finds himself stranded on Krypton as the unlikely mentor to Seg-El, Superman’s grandfather.” “Krypton” is set to air in 2018.

PROGRAMMING

PBS‘s “Great Performances” program will bring Broadway to the small screen this fall. Beginning Oct. 20, the PBS will kick off the programming block with “She Loves Me” at 9 p.m. The other plays being aired are “Falsettos” on Oct. 27, “Noel Coward’s Presents Laughter” on Nov. 3, “In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams” on Nov. 10, “Incident” on Nov. 17, and “Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn” on Nov. 24. All episodes were directed by executive producer David Horn.

CMT has announced that it will add the daily Tennessee-based talk show “Pickler and Ben” to its morning lineup beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. ET. Faith Hill, Lisa Erspamer and Jason Owen will serve as executive producers and the show will be hosted by country music and CMT star Kellie Pickler and Emmy Award-winning television personality Ben Aaron. “Pickler and Ben” will feature its hosts interacting with with top celebrities, tastemakers and experts on everything from entertaining and home design to cooking, DIY and more.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Ryan Seacrest Enterprises extended its multi-year contract with chief operations officer and chief financial officer Jeff Refold. Refold began to work for the company in 2008 and oversees the day-to-day business operations and finance of Seacrest’s businesses, including the production company, and participates in strategic expansion activities including investments, acquisitions, and corporate development. He also serves on the board of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

AWARD SHOWS

NBCUniversal announced on Thursday that actresses America Ferrera, Chrissy Metz, Mariska Hargitay, and Lena Waithe have been chosen as the first-ever ambassadors for the 12th Annual NBCUniversal Short Film Festival. The actresses will serve as advocates for the festival and join the judging panel of talent and NBC executives who will determine the festival’s award winners. The festival seeks to “celebrates diverse stories while finding the next generation of storytellers.” The festival’s final screening and awards ceremony will take place on October 18 in Los Angeles.

James Corden will host the 2017 amfAR Inspiration Gala. Julia Roberts is to be honored with an award presented by Tom Hanks.