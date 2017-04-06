In today’s TV News Roundup, HBO announced the premiere date of a new Carl Reiner-led doucmentary, NBCUniversal elects a new Executive VP, and more

DATES

HBO announced today the official release date for its upcoming documentary, “If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast,” which follows host Carl Reiner as he tracks down celebrated “nonagenarians and centenarians,” including: Mel Brooks, Dick Van Dyke, Kirk Douglas, Norman Lear, and Betty White. The documentary will debut exclusively on HBO June 5.

EXECUTIVES

NBCUniversal announced today that Kerry Brockhage has been promoted to executive vice president and chief counsel for NBCUniversal Content Distribution. Brockhage spearheads the legal strategy for the distribution of NBCUniversal’s cable networks, NBC and Telemundo owned stations, regional sports networks, as well as the Olympics with all cable, satellite, telco partners, digital MVPDs, and emerging OTT/OVD platforms.

The Firm announced today that it has hired television executive Corey Marsh as its new executive vice president of Television. In his new role, Marsh will collaborate with the company’s existing television department to develop and produce scripted and unscripted television. Marsh rejoins The Firm from The Walt Disney Company where he recently served as executive director of development for The Disney Channel and Disney XD.