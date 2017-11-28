TV News Roundup: ’60 Minutes’ Sets 50th Anniversary Special

CBS News legend Mike Wallace, the 60 MINUTES' pit-bull reporter whose probing, brazen style made his name synonymous with the tough interview — a style he practically invented for television more than half a century ago — died last night. He was 93.
In today’s roundup, CBS’ news magazine “60 Minutes” gets  50th anniversary commemoration and “Drunk History” sets its Season 5 premiere date

DATES

60 Minutes” will celebrate its upcoming 50th season with an hour long commemorative broadcast on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT.Fifty Years of 60 Minutes” relives the big moments, the famous people and the faraway places from five decades of the popular news magazine and features insights from executive producer Jeff Fager and the “60 Minutes” correspondents.  The special was produced by David Browning with producer-editor Warren Lustig, associate producer Michelle St. John and editor Peter Berman. Bill Owens is the executive editor of “60 Minutes.”

Comedy Central‘s Drunk History” returns for it’s fifth season with seven new episodes beginning on Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. During the premiere episode Tiffany Haddish narrates museum curator Rose Valland’s (Busy Philipps) risky quest to save Europe’s masterpieces from the Nazis; Paget Brewster will tell the story of Deborah Sampson (Evan Rachel Wood), the first woman to fight for America during the Revolutionary War; and Amber Ruffin recalls the bravery of “The Angel of the Battlefield,” Clara Barton (Mandy Moore), who founded the American Red Cross with the help of surgeon James Dunn (Alexander Skarsgård) and Abraham Lincoln (Jack McBrayer).

Tabatha Coffey and Bravo Media have teamed up for the new series “Relative Success with Tabatha” which will feature Coffey working to save failing family businesses. “Relative Success with Tabatha Coffey” will premiere on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Season 10 of Spike TV’s “Ink Masters” will return on Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with “Ink Master: Return Of The Masters.” The new season will feature the return of former “Ink Master” champions  Steve Tefft, Anthony Michaels, and DJ Tambe who will coach this season’s competitors as they compete for $100,000 and an editorial feature in Inked in addition to competing for $100,000 of their own. “

HBO’s comedy series “Crashing,” starring Pete Holmes, will return for its second season on Jan. 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Executive produced by Pete Holmes, Judd Apatow and Judah Miller, the series draws on Holmes’ own experiences as a comedian, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the world of stand-up comedy.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Advertising sales executives Dominick Rossi, Frank Sorace and Sam Moser have been promoted by Fox News Corporation.  Rossi, formerly vice president of eastern sales will become senior vice president of eastern sales, where he  will continue to oversee all ad sales out of the New York office for both Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. Sorace will serve as senior vice president of sales planning and operations and will oversee all planning and operations for both FNC and FBN. Moser, the former vice president of national sales, will continue to oversee advertising sales across Chicago, Detroit, Dallas and Los Angeles, while managing the sales teams in each region. will be senior vice president of national sales.

