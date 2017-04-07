In today’s TV news roundup, Syfy releases its summer premiere dates, which includes both new and returning series as well as live coverage of San Diego Comic-Con, and more.

PREMIERE DATES

Syfy has unveiled its spring/summer premiere slate, which includes the grindhouse car-race series “Blood Drive,” the fifth installment of “Sharknado,” and multiple returning series including “Dark Matter” and “Killjoys.”

“Blood Drive” will premiere on Wednesday, Jun. 14 at 10/9c. In the series, Los Angeles’ last good cop (Alan Ritchson) is forced to join a cross-country death race, with his only hope of survival being the femme fatale Grace (Christina Ochoa). The challenge? These cars run on human blood.

For the second year in a row, Syfy will telecast live from San Diego’s Comic-Con, giving fans direct access to stars, breaking news, exclusive content and sneak peeks into some of the most anticipated films and TV series. Coverage begins Thursday, Jul. 20, and runs through Saturday, Jul. 22 at 11/10c.

“Sharknado 5,” debuts Sunday, Aug. 6 at 8/7c. In this installment of “Sharknado,” the shark-infested storms pick-up wind as the world prepares for a complete shark invasion. It’s now up to Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and partner in crime April Wexler (Tara Reid) to become the heroes and save the world.

The season three premiere of “12 Monkeys” will air over three consecutive nights, beginning Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21 from 8-11/7-10c. The season three premiere of “Dark Matter” will air as two back-to-back episodes Friday, Jun. 9 at 8/7c. The second season of “Wynonna Earp” will premiere Friday, Jun. 9 at 10/9c. The competition series “Face Off” will have its 12th season premiere on Tuesday, Jun. 13 at 9/8c. “Killyjoys” will have its season three premiere on Jun. 30, 8/7c.

FIRST LOOKS

In the first promo for her “Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special, “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee says the evening will be held to honor the free press “while we still have one.” Bee announced she would be hosting the event shortly before President Trump announced he would not be attending the actual White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Bee’s special will air on TBS on April 29 at 10 p.m.

DEALS

A+E Studios announced Friday the signing of a multiyear exclusive overall television deal with “UnReal” co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro. Under the agreement, Shapiro will continue her role as writer and executive producer on “UnRreal,” while also working closely with the A+E Studios team to develop, create and produce new original programming for the A+E portfolio of networks, as well as outside buyers.

GREENLIGHTS

Netflix has given a series order to “Alexa & Katie” a teen and pre-teen focused sitcom starring Paris Berelc (“Mighty Med,” “Lab Rats: Elite Force”) and newcomer Isabel May. The series tells the story of two best friends eagerly anticipating the start of their freshman year of high school, then confronting a crisis that leaves them feeling like outsiders, at a time when what seems to matter most is fitting in. The 13-episode first season marks the first multi-camera comedy that Netflix will produce itself. “Alexa & Katie” is created and executive produced by Heather Wordham and Matthew Carlson, with Carlson serving as showrunner.