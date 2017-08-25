TV News Covers Harvey: Weather Channel, ABC, Others Track Chaotic Hurricane

A bevy of TV-news outlets have begun coverage of Hurricane Harvey, a massive storm expected to strike the Texas coast with winds of over 100 miles an hour, attempting to track the storm even as they continue to cover news related to the controversial Trump administration and its attempts to shape national policy.

The Weather Channel early Friday morning – at 5 a.m. eastern – launched live coverage of the storm and expected to continue that programming until further notice. The network said it had deployed ten crews, with anchors Jim Cantore and Paul Goodloe stationed in the Corpus Christi area; Jen Carfagno placed in Houston; Mike Seidel embedded in the Port Lavaca/Victoria area; and Maria LaRosa in San Antonio.

Fox News Channel said it planned to launch the Saturday broadcast of “Fox & Friends” an hour earlier, at 5 a.m. Eastern. Reporter Casey Stegall is stationed in Galveston and Steve Harrigan is reporting from Corpus Christi

ABC News said it would work closely with local stations, particularly KTRK of Houston. Meanwhile, chief meteorologist Ginger Zee was stationed in New York to track the storm and its impact, while tracking the storm and impact from New York, while meteorologist Rob Marciano, senior national correspondent Matt Gutman, NewsOne correspondent Lana Zak and radio correspondent Jim Ryan were all stationed in Houston. Correspondent Eva Pilgrim is reporting from San Antonio.

