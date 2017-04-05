In today’s TV news roundup, Adam Devine has been selected to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards, while Britney Spears will be honored with the first Radio Disney Music Awards Icon Award, and more.

AWARD SHOWS

Adam Devine, star of the Comedy Central series “Workaholics” and recent film “Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates,” has been selected to host the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. This year marks the first time the awards show will feature television categories as well as film The expanded show will air live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on May 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Britney Spears will receive the first-ever Radio Disney Music Awards ‘Icon’ Award at the April 29 awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The new award is designed to recognize an artist whose music resonates with multiple generations of Radio Disney fans and whose career transcends popular culture. Spears is a multiplatinum artist who has released six No. 1 albums and sold nearly 150 million records worldwide. Voting for the RDMA awards will remain open until April 9.

RENEWALS

WE tv announced that “Million Dollar Matchmaker” starring Patti Stanger has been renewed for a second season including ten hour-long episodes. The unscripted show features Stanger attempting to help millionaires find true love. It is produced by Thinkfactory Media.

EXECUTIVES

John Goodwin has been named head of communications for The Weather Group. The position includes overseeing all corporate and network media relations, public affairs, and social media. Previously, Goodwin was vice president of The Harold Group, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs firm.

SPECIALS

NBC has expanded its May 25 Red Nose Day offerings to include 2 hours of additional programming leading up to the hour-long “Red Nose Day Special” at 10 p.m. hosted by Chris Hardwick. At 8 p.m., celebrities will participate in “Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day.” After being paired with ninjas and coachs, the celebrities, including Stephen Amell, Derek Hough and Erika Christensen, will confront up to six obstacles designed to test their physical abilities. At 9 p.m., Academy Award-winner Julia Roberts will travel to Kenya to help Bear Gryllis deliver life-saving vaccines to a remote village in “Running Wild with Bear Gryllis for Red Nose Day.” The special at 10 p.m. features a variety of musical acts, comedy and films to highlight Red Nose Day’s mission: to harness the power of entertainment to raise money to help alleviate child poverty.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt will be interviewed by Chris Hardwick April 25 in Las Vegas for NAB Show. Titled “Keynote: NBC Chairman Robert Greenblatt in Conversation with Chris Hardwick,” the session will focus on the concept of success in the digital age as seen by a network chief. Topics covered will include the art of 52-week programming, creating appointment viewing, on demand and mobile content distribution, viewing trends, and a case study of “This Is Us”‘s record-breaking success. NAB Show is an annual convention that encompasses the intersection of media, entertainment, and technology, also known as the M.E.T. Effect.

SYNDICATION

“Page Six TV,” the upcoming daily news show from the New York Post, Endemol Shine North America’s and Twentieth Television, passed the critical 90% clearances threshold in North America after selling in 185 markets, including all 15 of the top 15. Modeled after the “Page Six” gossip column and website of the New York Post, the syndicated program will feature content in much the same vein, providing gossip from culture, politics, news, finance, and real estate.