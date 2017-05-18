TV Broadcast Networks Plan Their 2017-2018 Slates: What’s Different Than Last Year?

The marathon week of broadcast Upfronts is officially over. Though the week was jam-packed per usual, if this year’s presentations seemed slightly less crowded — that’s because they were.

Overall, the networks had less new shows to present to the rooms of advertisers because series orders are down this year, as previously reported by Variety. Across the Big Four and the CW, just 38 new scripted shows were ordered for the 2017-2018 television season — vs. 42 series that were greenlit last year. In fact, this year’s orders marks the lowest tally in five years.

Related Content Upfronts: Series Dealmaking Turns ‘Brutal’ Amid Ad Market Jitters, Declining Ratings

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each network’s 2017 vs. 2016 series orders.

ABC

Even with their big bet on the “American Idol” reboot, which will fill up time on their midseason schedule, the Alphabet still ordered more series than last year. The “Roseanne” revival is certain to get attention — despite the awkward banter among the cast at the upfront. And of course they’re still in big business with Shondaland, with a legal drama “For the People” and a “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff in the works.

2017 series orders: 12 total (8 dramas, 4 comedies)

2016 series orders: 9 total (5 dramas, 4 comedies)

Renewals: 14 in 2017; 16 in 2016

Cancelations: 10 in 2017; 10 in 2016

Click here for ABC’s 2017-2018 schedule.

CBS

Consistency is the name of the game at CBS. Les Moonves and his team know what works for them, and that’s what they’re planning on delivering yet again next season. Fresh off the recently ended “Bones,” David Boreanaz will headline a new series “SEAL Team,” while “Big Bang Theory” has a spinoff that played well at the upfront: “Young Sheldon.”

2017 series orders: 8 total (4 dramas, 4 comedies)

2016 series orders: 8 total (5 dramas, 3 comedies)

Renewals: 18 in 2017; 16 in 2016

Cancelations: 7 in 2017; 8 in 2016

Click here for CBS’s 2017-2018 schedule.

NBC

The Peacock stayed in house for all of its series orders this season, even though last season’s big hit, “This Is Us,” came from 20th Century Fox. But all the buzz is about the “Will & Grace” reboot, which will anchor the network’s return to “Must-See TV” revival on Thursday nights.

2017 series orders: 8 total (5 dramas, 3 comedies)

2016 series orders: 11 total (6 dramas, 5 comedies)

Renewals: 14 in 2017; 10 in 2016

Cancelations: 4 in 2017; 10 in 2016

Click here for NBC’s 2017-2018 schedule.

FOX

Like NBC, Fox stayed in-house for all of its series as well, betting big on Seth MacFarlane’s live action “The Orville.” “The Gifted” looks to be a solid prospect — the trailer for the Marvel series racked over 30 million views in just the first two days.

2017 series orders: 7 total (5 dramas, 2 comedies)

2016 series orders: 11 total (8 dramas, 3 comedies)

Renewals: 14 in 2017; 12 in 2016

Cancelations: 8 in 2017; 7 in 2016

Click here for Fox’s 2017-2018 schedule.

The CW

The CW knows its audience — the superhero genre has performed well for the network, so midseason will bring another one to its slate, “Black Lightning.” The buzz factor goes to the “Dynasty” reboot — which is being shepherded by producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

2017 series orders: 4 total

2016 series orders: 3 total

Renewals: 11 in 2017; 12 in 2016

Cancelations: 4 in 2017; 1 in 2016

Click here for CW’s 2017-2018 schedule.