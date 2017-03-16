The push to the Paramount Network is starting with TV Land’s anticipated “Heathers” reboot and the new comedy “American Woman” moving to the newly re-branded network, Variety has confirmed.

Paramount Network, which is expected to launch in January, is the result of re-branding Spike TV. The re-launched channel will include both scripted and unscripted programming, shifting content from a portfolio of Viacom brands, including TV Land, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nick Jr., and Nickelodeon.

TV Land prez Keith Cox was named president of Paramount Network, and will head up development and programming for both networks. With Cox at the top of Paramount Network, it’s no surprise that two of TV Land’s yet-to-be-launched shows would move over to the new cabler.

“American Woman” is inspired by the life of “Real Housewives” star Kyle Richards, and will star Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari. Set amid the sexual revolution and the rise of second-wave feminism, “American Woman” follows Bonnie (Silverstone), an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters (Makenna James and Lia Ryan McHugh) after leaving her husband. With the help of her two best friends, Kathleen (Suvari) and Diana (Bartels), these three women will each discover their own brand of independence in a world reluctant to give it. The series landed a 12-episode order for its first season.

“Heathers” is a modern-day re-imagining of the cult-favorite 1988 movie that starred Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty. The show — which would have marked the first-ever hourlong series for TV Land — is a pitch-black comedy, featuring a group of all-new Heathers, who have the same character names from the original film, but are the outcasts that have become high school royalty. Doherty’s original character Heather Duke will be played by Brendan Scannell in the revitalized role of a man who identifies as gender-queer and whose real name is Heath; Heather McNamara is now a black lesbian played by Jasmine Mathews; and Heather Chandler will be played by Melanie Field. James Scully and Grace Victoria Cox will play J.D. and Veronica, the roles originally played by Slater and Ryder. Doherty will also guest star in the first 10-episode season.