New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Vetoes TV Diversity Bill

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has vetoed a television diversity bill that has been strongly backed by the Writers Guild of America East and Directors Guild of America.

The legislation would have provided tax incentives and allocated up to $5 million toward the hiring of women and/or people of color to write or direct television in New York. State Senator Marisol Alcantara and Assembly Member Marcos Crespo sponsored the bill.

The legislation had the support of prominent filmmakers such as Tina Fey, Sarah Treem, David Simon, and Beau Willimon, who is also president of WGA East. It was also supported by the New York State AFL-CIO, IATSE Local 52, International Cinematographers Guild, Motion Picture Editors Guild, SAG-AFTRA, and Theatrical Teamsters Local 817.

WGA East Executive Director Lowell Peterson said, “We are stunned and disappointed by the Governor’s veto. New York has missed the chance to make history. Study after study, testimonial upon testimonial, have proven beyond doubt that the television industry has a major diversity problem. Women and people of color are vastly underrepresented, particularly as writers and directors, and they have been for many years.”

Directors Guild of America Eastern Executive Director Neil Dudich added, “We are deeply disappointed by Governor Cuomo’s decision to veto this landmark bill which would have encouraged television employers to move beyond the status quo to consider the full spectrum of New York’s talented directors and writers.”

Cuomo was not immediately available for comment about his veto.