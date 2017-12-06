Time Warner’s Turner Joins Nielsen SVOD Ratings Service

Time Warner’s Turner will use a Nielsen service that examines how people watch their favorite programs via subscription-video-on-demand services, a maneuver likely to foment new interest in what is a relatively new offering from the longstanding measurement company.

Nielsen unveiled the service, which it says can also measure the audience for shows that stream on Netflix, in October. A+E Networks, Disney ABC Television Group, Lionsgate, NBCUniversal, and Warner Brothers were among the companies that had agreed to use the new metric. The agreement with Turner includes all of its media outlets, including Adult Swim, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, CNN, HLN, TBS, TNT, truTV and Turner Sports’ coverage. .

“Viewing to programs on SVOD services is a huge blind spot for the industry and critical to help better understand the total audience picture,” said Howard Shimmel, Chief Research Officer at Turner, in a statement. “We have an obligation to not only our own brands, but our media partners in providing them a real-time look into how audiences are consuming content, where and when. This service will help shine a light into the competitive landscape of SVOD content as well as better inform our programming and distribution decisions.”

Under terms of the deal, Turner will have access to syndicated SVOD data from some of the most popular subscription-based streaming content. With that, the company can compare how its programming and that belonging to other television networks performs against programs viewed through SVOD services.

“For a long time our clients lacked the ability to compare—apples to apples—how streamed content performed against programming that aired on linear television and on-demand,” said Peter Bradbury, Managing Director, Nielsen National Client Solutions, in a statement. “With our new Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings service, we are taking out the guess-work and empowering clients, such as Turner, to have a true perspective of their content’s audience whether it’s viewed live, time-shifted, on-demand or via an SVOD service. This deeper understanding will also enable our clients to have more strategic and informed conversations when it comes to valuing their content as well as understanding how audiences flow between linear and SVOD platforms on an ongoing basis.”

Subscribers to the Nielsen service receive measurement of programs at the season and episode level in a manner comparable to linear television data—including ratings, reach, frequency and segmentation reporting. .