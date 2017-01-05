Tucker Carlson, the conservative pundit who joined Fox News to anchor an early-evening hour just a few weeks ago, is now being primed for even bigger things: He has been named to replace Megyn Kelly in the network’s 9 p.m. hour starting January 9. Martha MacCallum, a veteran afternoon host at the network, will move to fill the network’s 7 p.m. slot on what is seen on an interim basis.

“In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance,” said Rupert Murdoch, executive chairman of Fox News Channel and its parent organization, 21st Century Fox, in a prepared statement. “Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News’ powerful primetime line-up.”

