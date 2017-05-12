truTV Renews Eight Shows, Orders Five More to Series Including ‘Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters’

Turner network truTV has renewed eight of its shows in addition to greenlighting five more and putting four into development, the network announced during their upfront presentation in New York on Friday.

New seasons of “Impractical Jokers,” “Jon Glaser Loves Gear,” “The Carbonaro Effect,” “Hack My Life,” and “Comedy Knockout” will be joined in the 2017-2018 season by new shows including “Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks,” “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” and “Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters,” among others. The network’s development pipeline includes projects from Molly Austin and Shamikah Martinez, Liza Treyger, The Kloons, and Rose Schlossberg.

truTV underwent an extensive rebrand that began in October 2014. In late 2016, the network unveiled a new tag line – Funny because its tru – highlighting its commitment to both scripted and unscripted comedy.

“Three years ago, when we announced our plan to totally reinvent truTV as a comedy network, people thought we were nuts and it would never work – but at least they were nice about it,” said Chris Linn, president of truTV. “Now, when we look at the quality and diversity in our programming slate and the talent we’re bringing to our network – not to mention the strong momentum and high engagement we’re building among our fans – we are incredibly proud of the work that’s been done and how far we’ve come in a short time. Not only have we completely changed the programming slate, but truTV has evolved into a distinct brand that appeals not only to a higher level of talent, but also to more premium audiences and advertisers.”

New Series:

“At Home with Amy Sedaris” – 10 Episodes – Series premieres in Fall 2017

Comedian Amy Sedaris hosts this combination of hospitality, variety, and talk show formats. The series will tackle homemaking skills like gift giving, cooking for one, making love, entertaining for peanuts, and murder-cide, among others. The series is produced by PFFR with Sedaris, Paul Dinello, Alyson Levy, John Lee, and Vernon Chatman executive producing.

“Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters” – 8 Episodes – Series premieres in early 2018

This scripted anthology comedy series from Bobcat Goldthwait will feature a different story in a different genre for every episode–including 1970s-era science fiction, psychological thriller, romantic comedy, and reality–to satirize our social norms and exploit the awkwardness of its flawed characters. The series is produced by Left/Right with Goldthwait, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, and Olivia Wingate serving as executive producers.

“I’m Sorry” – 10 Episodes – Series Premieres on July 12 at 10pm ET/PT

Created by comedian and actress Andrea Savage, the series follows seemingly confident, together comedy writer, wife, and mom Andrea (Savage), who comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations. Joining Savage in the first season are series regulars Tom Everett Scott and Olive Petrucci. The series is produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, and Adam McKay and Kablamo’s Jason Zaro, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Jorma Taccone, and Billy Rosenberg.

“Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks” – 12 Episodes – Series Premieres in Fall 2017

Launched as part of truTV’s short form comedy series “Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack,” the new half-hour series will feature comedians bring their hilarious personal stories to life with a playful reinvention of standup. The series, which will launch this fall, is produced by American Chainsaws Entertainment with Royal Malloy, Colt Straub, Duke Straub, and Mark Therrien serving as executive producers and Laff Mobb Entertainment with Bob Sumner, Arthur Spivak, Carlos Koustas, and Jamal Dedeaux executive producing.

“The Chris Gethard Show” – 16 Episodes – Live series premieres on August 2 at 11pm ET

In this hour-long call-in talk show, Gethard attempts to ring-lead a panel of comedian friends and oddballs, along with a live studio audience, who participate in games, tackle bizarre stunts, and react to the controlled chaos around them. The series, which will broadcast live from New York City, is produced by Funny Or Die with Zach Galifianakis, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Owen Burke, Chris Gethard, JD Amato, Anna Wenger, and AGI Entertainment Media & Management’s Brian Stern serving as executive producers.

Returning Series

“Adam Ruins Everything” – 16 Episodes – Season 2 premieres on July 11 at 10pm ET/PT

Created by Adam Conover, produced by Big Breakfast with Conover, Sam Reich, Spencer Griffin, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf serving as executive producers.

“Comedy Knockout” – 16 Episodes – Season 2 Mid-Season Premiere on May 18 at 11pm ET/PT

Michael Davies, Amanda McPhillips, Julia Cassidy, Mo Mandel, Tim Fornara, Josh Lieberman, and Greg Walter serve as executive producers with the series concept by Mo Mandel.

“Hack My Life” – 10 Episodes – Additional episodes for Season 3 premiere in Fall 2017

Produced by Truly Original with Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock, and Todd Hurvitz serving as executive producers.

“Impractical Jokers” — 26 Episodes – Season 7 Premieres in 2018; Season Six Mid-Season Premiere on July 13 at 10pm ET/PT

NorthSouth Productions produces with Charlie DeBevoise, Pete McPartland Jr., Joe Gatto, James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano serving as executive producers.

“Jon Glaser Loves Gear” – 10 Episodes – Season 2 premieres in 2018

Produced by PFFR with Vernon Chatman, John Lee, and Alyson Levy executive producing alongside Glaser, Dave Becky, Richard Korson, and David Miner.

“The Carbonaro Effect” – 16 Episodes – Season 4 premieres in 2018

Produced by Fields Entertainment with Simon Fields and Michael Carbonaro serving as executive producers.

Those Who Can’t – 13 Episodes – Season 3 premieres in Fall 2017

Executive produced by Tracey Baird and Krysia Plonka of Thank You, Brain! Productions; Michael Rotenberg and Josh Lieberman of 3 Arts Entertainment; Richard Korson; and Andrew Weinberg, who also serves as the series’ show runner.

“You Can Do Better” –13 Episodes – New episodes from Season 2 premiere on July 11 at 10:30pm ET/PT

Produced by Redtail Media with Chris Burke, Jared Cotton, and Brian Dickett serving as executive producers.

Projects in Development

Untitled Liza Treyger Project – Scripted Pilot

Recently seen in Louis CK’s “Horace & Pete” as well as her own half-hour stand up special, Liza Treyger executive produces and stars in this single camera, scripted pilot set in Chicago. The series follows Liza and her dysfunctional friends who together form their own (somewhat) functional ‘framily’. Written by Treyger and Prescott Tolk, the project is produced by Avalon Television with Treyger, Sam Saifer, Jon Thoday, Richard Allen-Turner, David Martin, and Tolk serving as executive producers. Chloe Pisello is a co-executive producer.

Untitled Austin Martinez Comedy – Scripted Pilot

Molly Austin and Shamikah Martinez – also known as Austin Martinez – star in this scripted comedy pilot in which episodes spark from relatable conflicts and milestones of being an official adult – things like being the one in charge of an actual emergency, babysitting your friend’s kid, and getting your first grown ass woman couch. The project is produced by MAD pictures with Adam Donald, Martinez, and Austin serving as executive producers.

“End Times Girls Club” (wt) – Pilot

Driven by her personal paranoia, Rose – played by creator and writer Rose Schlossberg – is here to educate girls on how to prepare for the end of the world and stay cute in the process! The hybrid comedy series is produced by Broadway Video with Schlossberg, Stoney Sharp, and Andrew Singer serving as executive producers.

“False Advertising” (wt) – Presentation

The comedy group The Kloons pits two ideas against each other, creating real commercials (of totally fake products) to convince an unsuspecting focus group. Will they believe that Cheez-Its Christ is really being sold on the shelves of supermarkets, or that a Prada body bag is the hot new fashion item of the year? The project is produced by Studio 71 with Rabih Gholam, Tally Barr, Mitch Lewis, Greg Washburn, and Nick Kazoura serving as executive producers.

“Paid Off with Michael Torpey” (wt) – Presentation Tape

The series is a comedic quiz show that will challenge contestants to prove they really earned their college degrees and have their student loan debt completely paid off. The series is co-created by Torpey and Cowboy Bear Ninja, who will also produce. Torpey, Michael Melamedoff and Adrian Selkowitz serve as executive producers.