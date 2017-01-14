TruTV has ordered an untitled comedy series from comedian Amy Sedaris, the cable channel announced Saturday.

The series will be a mash-up of the hospitality, variety and talk show formats. Sedaris will employ her homemaking skills as she focuses on a particular theme in each episode — topics such as fish, wood, and grieving. Season one will consist of 10 episodes.

“I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room up in my skull,” said Sedaris.

Sedaris is the co-creator with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello of the Comedy Central series “Strangers With Candy.” She is also author of two books, “I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence” and “Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People.”

“It only took one meeting for us to want this show out of Amy’s head and on our air,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president and head of programming for truTV. “Amy is a creative genius who, throughout her career, has created authentic, original characters and worlds that comedy fans like us have loved. We’re incredibly excited to bring her specific and hilarious brand of comedy to truTV.”

The series is produced by PFFR. Executive producers are Sedaris, Alyson Levy, John Lee and Vernon Chatman