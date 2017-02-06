President Donald Trump sat down on Sunday afternoon with Fox News for the president’s now-customary pre-Super Bowl interview. The segment with “O’Reilly Factor” host Bill O’Reilly, which aired during Fox Broadcasting’s pre-game coverage around 4 p.m., drew a 7.8 household rating in Nielsen’s metered market overnight ratings. Viewership figures will be available later Monday.

Here at last we have a true apples-to-apples comparison for a television event with Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama — or at least as close to one as we’re going to get.

President Obama’s last three sit-downs before the Super Bowl drew overnight household ratings of 9.2, 10.2, and 11.5. His first pre-Super Bowl interview, with NBC’s Matt Lauer in 2009, brought in an average audience of 21.9 million viewers in Nielsen’s final accounting; the overnight household rating for NBC from 4:30 to 5 p.m was a 9.6. The half-hour of 2011’s Super Bowl pre-game coverage — that included O’Reilly’s highly anticipated interview with Obama — attracted an average audience of 17.3 million.

There are a few factors that can perhaps affect the ratings of POTUS’ pre-Super Bowl interview: Current political climate, game anticipation, and how close to kickoff the interview aired (Obama’s first interview was shown closer to 5 p.m.; the 2011 one was around 4:30 p.m.). The last one could account for the gap between POTUS 44 and 45’s first interviews — the closer to kickoff, the more people are already tuned in to the network.