Boris Epshteyn, a Trump campaign spokesman whose brief stint in the White House ended last month, has joined Sinclair Broadcast Group as chief political analyst.

Epshteyn will serve as a commentator on political news coverage offered by Sinclair’s 173 television stations. The hire is part of Sinclair’s efforts to provide “political context that goes beyond the podium” for viewers, said Scott Livingston, Sinclair’s VP of news.

“We understand the frustration with government and traditional institutions,” Livingston said. “Mr. Epshteyn brings a unique perspective to the political conversation and will play a pivotal role in our mission to dissect the stories in the headlines and to better inform and empower our viewers.”

Epshteyn was most recently Special Assistant to The President and Assistant Communications Director for Surrogate Operations for the Executive Office of President Trump. Before that he was communications director for Trump’s inaugural committee and a senior advisor to the Trump campaign.

“I greatly admire Sinclair’s mission to provide thoughtful impactful reporting throughout the country. I look forward to contributing my voice to the ongoing dialogue with the American people,” Epshteyn said.

(Pictured: Boris Epshteyn, left, and Cliff Sims hosting the Trump campaign’s Facebook Live coverage of the Oct. 26 presidential debate)