White House Spokesperson on Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ Tweets: He ‘Fights Fire With Fire’

While many top Republicans are arguing that President Trump’s tweets Thursday morning went too far, the White House staff still turned out to defend him.

In an interview with Fox News host Bill Hemmer, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to criticism of Trump’s attack on “Morning Joe” host Mike Brzezinski.

“I don’t think that the President has ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” Sanders said. “There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks, not just to him, but to frankly everyone around him. People on that show have personally attacked me many times. This is a President who fights fire with fire, and certainly will not be allowed to be bullied by liberal media, and the liberal elites within the media, or Hollywood, or anywhere else.”

President Trump targeted “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough and Brzezinski in a series of vicious tweets on Thursday. The President called Scarborough “Psycho Joe” and Brzezinski “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” and said she “was bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

“I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore),” he wrote. “Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Hemmer asked Sanders why President Trump was making the situation “entirely more personal than it needs to be.”

Sanders replied, “I think I’ve addressed that as much as I can.”

Trump has been criticized for attacking other women in the media in the past, including Megyn Kelly and Rosie O’Donnell.