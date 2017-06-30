How Late-Night Hosts Reacted to Trump’s Mika Brzezinski Tweets

President Trump has provided an endless amount of material for late-night television hosts, and the past few days have been no exception. The President sent out a pair of tweets early Thursday morning criticizing MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” making an especially vicious reference to co-host Mika Brzezinski.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” made the tweets the center of Thursday evening’s show by introducing a new segment called “I Can’t,” in which the host covers topics that render him speechless.

Jimmy Fallon also referenced the tweets in his opening monologue of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “President Trump sent a pretty crazy tweet about MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski where he accused her of getting a facelift,” Fallon said. “Then he went back to combing his hair with a Dyson Airblade. Yes, that’s right, Trump accused Mika Brzezinski of getting plastic surgery, which is odd because that’s the only thing covered by his health care plan.”

Stephen Colbert also lambasted the President Thursday night in his opening monologue. “I’m gonna say something that I did not think was possible anymore: I am shocked by something Donald Trump said.” The late-night host referred to the tweets as a “buffet of s—” and joked, “Someone bleeding badly at your door and you say no? Sounds like your health care plan.” He called the tweets “shocking” and “vicious” — and therefore “on-brand” for the President.

Brzezinksi and co-host Joe Scarborough responded to the tweets on-air Friday morning, stating that the President’s obsession with how he is referred to by the media is taking away from his ability to lead the country. They also wrote an op-ed piece for Friday’s Washington Post headlined “Donald Trump is not well,” denying the claims in Trump’s tweets.