Family content company Truli Media has formed a joint venture with production company Cinemills Media to form Truli Cinemills.

The newly formed venture, headquartered in Burbank, Calif., will produce and distribute high-quality, low-cost family-friendly films, documentaries, and TV series, in addition to aggregating films and television content from global media markets. TCMC will distribute those projects in theaters, through linear TV, and via OTT services as well as Truli.com.

Solomon will serve as co-chairman and CEO of TCMC. Cinemills’ Marcos De Mattos will be president and chief operating officer.

The venture’s first project is “A Cowgirl’s Story,” based on Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women.” The film chronicles the challenges and struggles of teenage cowgirls whose parents are away fighting in Afghanistan. Produced by writer-director Timothy Armstrong (“Cowgirls N’ Angels”), and starring Bailee Madison, Pat Boone, Aidan Alexander and Chloe Lukasiak, “A Cowgirl’s Story” is set to be distributed by Samuel Goldwyn Films.

“Truli and Cinemills (TCMC) are both synonymous with high-quality family entertainment and corporate social responsibility. This partnership creates the perfect combination of faith and family programming options,” said Solomon.

“The Cinemills family is very excited to join forces with Truli and Michael,” said De Mattos. “We look forward to 2017’s deep slate of feature-length productions. We believe that life-affirming content is not a niche but rather the ‘market’ and we will continue to create content that moves audiences to explore topical issues influencing each of our daily lives.”