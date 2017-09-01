‘True Detective’ Season 3 Set at HBO Starring Mahershala Ali

“True Detective” is back on the case.

HBO’s limited series will officially return for a third season, this time starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. Nic Pizzolatto is set to direct, along with Jeremy Saulnier.

The next installment tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods. Ali will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. It does not current have an air date, nor is their a set date for the start of production.

“Nic has written truly remarkable scripts,” said Casey Bloys, HBO’s president of programming. “With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of True Detective.”

Pizzolatto is the sole writer of the series, with the exception of episode 4 which he co-wrote with David Milch. “I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy,’ said Pizzolatto. “I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story.”

“True Detective’s” critically acclaimed first season starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson; Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch appeared in the second season.

Executive producers also include Scott Stephens, McConaughey, Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga, along with Steve Golin, Bard Dorros, and Richard Brown.

