Troian Bellisario Reveals ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Behind-the-Scenes Secrets — Plus, What’s Next?

“Of course! Who doesn’t? Ask that of anybody on my show.”

That’s what Troian Bellisario told Variety a few weeks ago when asked if she wishes she were “A” — of course, that was before the series finale of “Pretty Little Liars” aired. (Spoiler alert: read here for more on that.)

Sitting down with Variety earlier this month for a shoot and interview, discussing her career plans after starring on the Freeform show for seven years, Bellisario took some time in the hot-seat to reveal 18 secrets about “Pretty Little Liars.”

Aside from giving her reaction when she found out the identity of “A,” Bellisario also shared what she’ll miss most about the show, her favorite memories, what she remembers about her audition, her favorite fan theories, and what she took from set — hint: a few items from Spencer’s wardrobe.

Bellisario has starred as one of the central Liars, Spencer Hastings, on “Pretty Little Liars” since the show debuted in 2010. The show became a pop culture phenomenon, changing the way viewers used social media to watch television, and turned Bellisario into a star with millions of devoted fans.

Now that “Liars” has wrapped, those fans are curious what’s next for Bellisario. Well, she has big plans. The multi-hyphenate, who made her directorial debut on the Freeform show this past season, is gearing up for her first feature that she wrote, “Feed,” which will be released on VOD and digital platforms on July 18. Bellisario wrote, produced, and starred in the movie, which has been almost a decade in the making. The passion project, in which she plays opposite Tom Felton, is inspired by Bellisario’s own personal struggle with eating disorders.

“I’m really, really excited because I’ve been working for now eight years on this feature film, and it was directed by my best friend, and it’s a deeply personal story, so I’m really proud to get that out there,” Bellisario says of “Feed.”

As for the future of “Pretty Little Liars,” Bellisario isn’t ruling out a possible reunion down the road. “I think it would be so much fun. I would love to work with everybody again. But I do think, I would want to know what it was,” she says. “Yeah, it would definitely be fun to re-visit these characters and this world.”

Check back in July for Variety‘s extended interview with Bellisario, closer to the release of “Feed.”