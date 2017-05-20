NBC Renews John Lithgow’s Comedy ‘Trail & Error’ for Season 2

NBC has renewed freshman comedy “Trial & Error” for a 10-episode second season, Variety has learned.

Though the show, which stars John Lithgow, has not been a ratings hit, insiders say it has been a favorite of NBC boss Bob Greenblatt.

The comedy aired twice per week during its spring run, bringing in 3.9 million viewers overall — not as strong as NBC’s other comedies “The Good Place” or “Superstore,” both of which were renewed early.

In Variety‘s review of the series, critic Sonia Soraiya praised the series, comparing its elements to those of “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” and “The Office.” She wrote, “The show is a lighthearted, zany spoof of shows like ‘The Jinx’ and ‘Making a Murderer,’ those true-crime documentary series that take a viewer into the real-time investigation of a convoluted case.”

“Trial & Error” is a fish-out-of-water comedy that follows a bright-eyed New York lawyer (Nicholas D’Agosto) who heads to a tiny Southern town for his first big case, which is to defend an eccentric poetry professor (Lithgow) who is accused of the bizarre murder of his beloved wife. Settling into his makeshift office behind a taxidermy shop and meeting his quirky team of local misfits, the young lawyer suspects that winning his first big case will not be easy, especially when his client is always making himself look guilty.

Sherri Shepherd, Steven Boyer, Krysta Rodriguez and Jayma Mays also star. Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller are writers and exec producers, along with exec producer Jeffrey Blitz. Warner Bros. Television, Barge Productions and Good Session Productions are behind the series.

 

