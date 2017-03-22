While he certainly got a few jabs in, Trevor Noah took time out Tuesday’s “Daily Show” to defend Tomi Lahren. The conservative commentator made headlines on Monday when she was temporarily suspended from her nightly talk show on Glenn Beck’s the Blaze after she revealed that she is pro-choice.

Noah started by playing a clip of Lahren on “The View” that sparked her suspension.

“I am a constitutional, y’know, someone that loves the Constitution. I’m someone that’s for limited government,” Lahren said. “So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies. I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.”

Noah poked fun at her rhetoric. (“She’s like Busta Rhymes reincarnated.”) Then he got serious. (“Honestly, this is not cool.”)

“If you are a conservative network that preaches day in and day out, ‘You politically correct snowflakes get offended too easily whenever someone says something you disagree with.’ And then Tomi comes out, speaks her truth, says that she’s pro-choice. And then suddenly her bosses go, ‘Oh, you like choices? How about you choose a new job.’ That’s not cool,” Noah ranted.

“I was offended by the hypocrisy,” he said.

But the host couldn’t leave the topic without ending on a punch line. “I was so offended that I wanted to protest. Unfortunately there is no type of black people protest that Tomi is comfortable with, so … I guess we should just move on.”

Watch the full clip below: