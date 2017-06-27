‘Tremors’ TV Reboot Starring Kevin Bacon in the Works at Syfy

Syfy is eyeing a television reboot of the movie “Tremors” with Kevin Bacon set to reprise his original role, Variety has learned.

The cable network has picked up a pilot for the potential series, based on the 1990 film. In addition to starring, Bacon will also serve as an executive producer.

The TV series would pick up 25 years after the original film left off. The killer Graboid worms that nearly destroyed the small town of Perfection, Nevada 25 years ago are back and the town’s only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon) who beat them once, but to do it again, he’ll have to overcome age, alcohol and a delusional hero complex. The movie revolved around natives of a the town who have to defend themselves against strange underground creatures that are killing them one by one.

“This is the only character I’ve played that I’ve ever thought about revisiting,” Bacon said. “I just got to thinking, where would this guy end up after 25 years? Andrew Miller has a fantastic take on it and we hope to create a show that will be fun and scary for fans of the movie and folks that have yet to discover it. Let’s kick some Graboid ass!”

Miller, who created CW’s “The Secret Circle,” penned the pilot and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Bacon and David Schiff. Universal Cable Productions is producing with Blumhouse Television.

“We are so pleased to continue our partnership with Syfy and UCP in reviving this cult classic with none other than Kevin Bacon as Valentine McKee; we look forward to thrilling original fans and new audiences alike,” said Blumhouse founder, Jason Blum.

The pilot is the second go at a “Tremors” series for Syfy — back in 2003, the network, which was then named Sci-Fi Channel, aired a show named “Tremors: The Series,” though Bacon was not involved and the drama only lasted for 13 episodes. The original 1990 “Tremors” was the only flick that starred Bacon, though the film was followed by a franchise of four direct-to-video sequels.

Should “Tremors” be greenlit, it would mark Bacon’s second current TV show, joining his starring role on Amazon’s “I Love Dick.” He is repped by WME.