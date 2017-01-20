Ragnar may have met his fate on “Vikings,” but History is staying in business with Travis Fimmel, the man who played him.

Fimmel is teaming up with the network to develop a scripted anthology series that tells the stories of Wyatt Earp and other iconic sinners and anti-heroes throughout history. The actor, who brought the idea to the network and A+E Studios, wrote the first episode and will executive produce and star as Wyatt Earp.

The series’ first installment will focus on Earp, from his days in Dodge City and his relationships with Doc Holliday and Bat Masterson, to the real story of what happened during the legendary gunfight at the OK Corral.

“Travis is a remarkable actor and we’re honored to continue our relationship with him after his recent magnetic performance on ‘Vikings’,” said Arturo Interian, History’s SVP of scripted programming. “Just as Travis brought a completely fresh and unexpected approach to his character Ragnar Lothbrok, this would be an unconventional portrayal of Earp like you’ve never seen. We intend to capture the violent spirit of the great Sergio Leone films through telling the true story of criminal turned lawman.”

“I’ve always been fascinated with what motivates people’s transgressions and the scandalous journey into infamy,” said Fimmel. “I wanted to re-examine stories people think they know without the rose-colored glasses of Hollywood and let the audience decide for themselves if people like Wyatt Earp were sinners or victims of life circumstances.”

The as-yet-untitled project hails from A+E Studios, along with Atlas Entertainment and Imperative Entertainment. Charles Roven and Alex Gartner will also serve as executive producers.

Fimmel is repped by Management 360, Paradigm and AJ Brandenstein of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.