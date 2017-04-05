Courtney White, senior VP of programming and development for the Travel Channel, will now oversee development for fellow Scripps Networks Interactive brands the Food Network and Cooking Channel as well, Variety has learned exclusively.

White will oversee all series development and production for the three networks, identify and develop new network talent, as well as manage relationships with outside production partners.She will lead the newly merged Food, Cooking and Travel programming teams’ based in both the New York City and Knoxville, Tenn. offices. White’s promotion continues the trend of major cable groups consolidating development activities with senior execs overseeing multiple channels.

“Courtney’s energy, instinct and passion have made her an invaluable contributor and a driving force behind Travel Channel’s most recent success,” said Allison Page, Scripps Networks Interactive’s general manager of U.S. programming. “I am confident that Courtney’s leadership of Food Network, Cooking Channel and Travel Channel will only further unify our team as well as set the stage for long-term growth and future achievements across all three networks.”

White joined Scripps Networks Interactive in 2005 as a program development executive for HGTV and has created numerous hit series over the last 12 years. Some of her long-running shows include: “The Beachfront Bargain Hunt” and “Hawaii Life” franchises, as well as special events such as “Ellen’s Design Challenge” and “Selling Spelling Manor.”

Most recently, she led the network’s first quarter 2017 ratings gains of 9% with several series posting best-ever performances including: “Expedition Unknown,” “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” and “Mysteries at the Museum.”

Prior to joining Scripps Networks Interactive, White spent more than a decade developing and producing Emmy Award-winning documentary television. Her credits include the acclaimed HBO documentaries “Dealing Dogs,” “Through A Child’s Eyes: September 11, 2001” and “‘Twas the Night.” She also produced several series for History, A&E, National Geographic Channel and PBS. Courtney holds a B.F.A. in film and television from NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.