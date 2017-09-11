‘Transparent’ Adds Jill Gordon as Showrunner for Season 5

Jill Gordon has joined the acclaimed Amazon dramedy “Transparent” as showrunner, Variety has confirmed.

Gordon will take over as showrunner and executive producer on Season 5 of the series, which is set to debut in 2018. Season 4 will debut later this month on Amazon. Most recently, Gordon created the NBC drama series “Heartbeat.” In addition, she has worked as a writer and producer on shows like “90210,” “The Wonder Years,” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.” She is repped by CAA.

Gordon takes over the day-to-day duties on the show from series creator Jill Soloway, who recently extended her overall deal with the streaming service for an additional three years. In addition to “Transparent,” Soloway recently debuted the comedy series “I Love Dick” on Amazon, which stars Katherine Hahn and Kevin Bacon. Hahn also appears on “Transparent” as Raquel Fein.

“Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor has twice won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and is nominated again this year. Soloway has won two Emmys for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series. The series has also been nominated twice for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Amazon Studios is in the midst of a serious shift in its programming strategy, as Variety reported exclusively . The streamer is hunting for a series with global appeal on the level of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” that will also help it become a bigger contender in future awards races. “Transparent” is one of few Amazon originals to truly break through in that regard, with the series garnering 28 Emmy nominations over the course of its run, including seven this year.

Deadline first reported Gordon joining “Transparent.”