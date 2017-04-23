Amazon’s “Transparent” hit the Emmy trail once again with a For Your Consideration event Saturday evening, featuring a two-episode screening and Q&A with the cast and creative team. The panel was moderated by a “surprise guest,” singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette.

Held at the Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles, “Transparent” creator Jill Soloway was joined by stars Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Amy Landecker, Kathryn Hahn, Alexandra Billings and Trace Lysette to discuss the series’ third season.

Tambor, whose portrayal of Maura Pfefferman has already garnered him two lead actor Emmys, said he is “grateful” for the time he has spent with the role. “I think it’s made me a more responsible actor and person, and also made a better husband, citizen and dad,” he said.

Given the current tense political climate, nearly every member of the cast and crew agreed it was “unavoidable” not to address the influx in LGBTQ discrimination since the 2016 presidential election. Tambor added that, as entertainers, it is their job to address these issues on the screen.

“You go to work with a mission statement, as we do, to reflect on people’s lives and anxieties, and trying to connect with them,” Tambor said. “I think one of the things I like most about what we do is that people trust us. We’re not messing around — this is a real family, and these are the lessons we’re telling.”

Though “Transparent” has been insurgent for the trans community, the series has collected praise from cisgender viewers as well, which Soloway attributes to the approachable nature of the show. Comparing “Transparent” to the likes of “Eight Is Enough” and “All In The Family,” they noted that the comforting essence of the show draws viewers in.

“You tune in to feel cozy and at home with people you know and love,” Soloway said. “It feels like a classical American television show.”

Though careful not to divulge too much, Soloway did tease the upcoming season. “I can’t really say more than that, but things will get more political than they’ve ever been,” the creator and showrunner stated.

Following the screening and Q&A, star Light gave a special performance of Morissette’s “Hand in my Pocket,” which she also performed during the third season. Writer Our Lady J accompanied Light on the piano for the duration of her set.

“Transparent” Season 4 is currently in principal photography and will premiere on Amazon this fall.