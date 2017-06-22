Jay Duplass Shines in ‘Transparent’ Season 3 (WATCH)

Season three saw a lot of changes for the characters on Amazon’s “Transparent,” not least Jay Duplass’s Josh Pfefferman, the troubled son of Jeffrey Tambor’s Maura.

Josh stagnated after the end of his relationship with his fiancee Raquel (Kathryn Hahn) at the end of season two, and was forced to deal with the shock of his ex-lover, babysitter, and mother of his son Rita’s suicide. One of his attempts to move on took the form of an attempted relationship with Shea, an exotic dancer, trans woman, and friend of Maura’s played by Trace Lysette.

One clip takes place during a road trip Josh embarks on with Shea to deliver Rita’s ashes to their son in Kansas. The pair stops at a cafe for lunch, where Josh decides to participate in an open mic and plays a dirge-like song he wrote for Rita when he was young. The clip is interspersed with semi-depressing shots of Southern California set to Duplass’s vocals. He and Shea lock eyes, a seemingly good sign for their relationship.

Another clip shows a different moment in the pair’s character development: they wander around an abandoned water park, where Josh at first puts his foot in his mouth by implying that Shea’s inability to get pregnant is a benefit for him. She forgives him however, and they share a romantic moment — although their relationship later goes even farther downhill.

“Transparent” was renewed for a fourth season ahead of the September 2016 premiere of the third season. The series has won eight Primetime Emmy Awards, including two wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Jeffrey Tambor, and two Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for Jill Soloway. The show also won the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical in 2015.

Watch the clips here and here or above.