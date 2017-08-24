Amazon Renews ‘Transparent’ for Season 5

Amazon has renewed its signature comedy series “Transparent” for a fifth season in 2018.

News of the renewal comes a month before the show’s fourth season bows on Amazon Prime Video, starting Sept. 22.

“We are extremely grateful to Amazon Studios for their continued trust and support and to our audience for their warm embrace of the Pfeffermans,” said creator/exec producer Jill Soloway. “We look forward to another season of comedy and drama, love and weirdness, God and sex – in the service of community and in pursuit of peace, joy, freedom and human rights for all.”

Amazon said the show’s core cast members will all be back: Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, and Amy Landecker. Soloway and Andrea Sperling are exec producers.

“Over the past few seasons the Pfeffermans have gone across the world, back in time and made many, many trips to the deli,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR for Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited to see what magic Jill and the incredible team bring to this always groundbreaking series in season five.”

Tambor has won back-to-back Emmys for his work as Maura Pfefferman a transgender woman whose decision to come out changes the course of her family’s life. “Transparent” is up for five Emmy Awards at next month’s fete, including another lead comedy actor bid for Tambor and supporting nods for Light and Kathryn Hahn.