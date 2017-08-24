Amazon Renews ‘Transparent’ for Season 5

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
Transparent Season 4
Courtesy of Amazon

Amazon has renewed its signature comedy series “Transparent” for a fifth season in 2018.

News of the renewal comes a month before the show’s fourth season bows on Amazon Prime Video, starting Sept. 22.

Related

Transparent

Jill Soloway Says ‘Transparent’ Season 4 Will Be ‘More Political’

“We are extremely grateful to Amazon Studios for their continued trust and support and to our audience for their warm embrace of the Pfeffermans,” said creator/exec producer Jill Soloway. “We look forward to another season of comedy and drama, love and weirdness, God and sex – in the service of community and in pursuit of peace, joy, freedom and human rights for all.”

Amazon said the show’s core cast members will all be back: Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Gaby Hoffmann, Jay Duplass, and Amy Landecker. Soloway and Andrea Sperling are exec producers.

“Over the past few seasons the Pfeffermans have gone across the world, back in time and made many, many trips to the deli,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR for Amazon Studios. “We’re so excited to see what magic Jill and the incredible team bring to this always groundbreaking series in season five.”

Tambor has won back-to-back Emmys for his work as Maura Pfefferman a transgender woman whose decision to come out changes the course of her family’s life. “Transparent” is up for five Emmy Awards at next month’s fete, including another lead comedy actor bid for Tambor and supporting nods for Light and Kathryn Hahn.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad