The ship has set sail for “Fire Island” in the new teaser for the upcoming unscripted show from Logo. Literally.

“A ferry tale… with a happy ending” trails across the scene along with a yacht sailing down the banks of a topless man’s flexing — or maybe he’s just that buff — abs. “Fire Island” brings a squad of six young gay professionals to a beachfront summer house on the New York coastal island, long known as a haven for LGBTQ vacationers. While we don’t learn any new plot details of the drama sure to strike the house, the wet and wild teaser gives a taste of the scenes to come.

☀️⛴The #FireIsland ferry docks on Thursday, April 27 at 8/7c, don't miss the premiere on Logo! For a 1st look ➡️ https://t.co/RZrKxOH3kd pic.twitter.com/aVZqcCLjvt — Logo 🏳️‍🌈 (@LogoTV) March 14, 2017

Premiering at 8 p.m. ET April 27, the highly anticipated series has already garnered its first spoof from none other than “Saturday Night Live.”

The March 11 episode, hosted by Scarlett Johansson, has some fun with the energetic and free gay lifestyle of Fire Island by adding a teaser for fake sister show “Cherry Grove” to the previously released “Fire Island” trailer.

“If you like separating types of people into shows, you’ll love Logo’s other new reality show, ‘Cherry Grove,’ ” the trailer’s voice over promises. But instead of six gay men, “Cherry Grove” features affluent lesbian women and their many children and tears.

“Fire Island” is executive produced by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Milojo Productions in addition to Albert Bianchini and Lenid Rolov. Executive producers for Logo are Pamela Post and Tim Palazzola, while Jen Passovoy serves as producer.