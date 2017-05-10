Tracy Morgan’s TBS Sitcom Casts Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish will star opposite Tracy Morgan in his upcoming TBS sitcom, Variety has learned.

In the untitled series, Morgan’s character Tray is released on good behavior from a 15-year prison stint and must assimilate into a society that has changed radically.

Haddish will play Tray’s girlfriend. He broke up with her while in prison, hoping to spare her a long and hopeless wait. When Tray is released, he finds that Shay has transformed from a tough girl from the streets to an ultra-refined socialite who is now married to a white guy, who is the antithesis of Tray.

Haddish will also star in the upcoming Universal comedy film “Girls Trip” alongside Queen Latifah, Regina Hall and Jada Pinkett Smith. She also co-stars in “The Carmichael Show” which will return on NBC for Season 3 on May 31st.

She is repped by Principato Young, APA, and Gordon Bobb and Lily Tillers of Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Haddish’s casting on the series reunites her with series executive producer Jordan Peele of “Key & Peele” and “Get Out” fame. The two previously appeared together in the hit comedy film “Keanu,” which Peele starred in and co-wrote.

The TBS series is created and executive produced by Peele along with John Carcieri. Morgan will also serve as executive producer, along with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum and Joel Zadak of Principato Young, also an alumnus of Peele’s Comedy Central program.  The series is produced by Studio T, the in-house production studio for TBS and its sister outlet, TNT.

