You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares ‘The Handsy Man’ While Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel

By
Erin Nyren

Staff Editor

Erin's Most Recent Stories

View All

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Dr. Seuss with her book “The Handsy Man” while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night — Kimmel was staying home to take care of his infant son post-surgery.

Ross kicked off the segment with a quick introduction that characterized the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal: “It isn’t a sex scandal, it isn’t a Hollywood scandal, it isn’t even a scandal. It is a systemic problem about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries.” She segued into her “children’s book for men,” explaining that although she wasn’t surprised by many of the stories of sexual harassment that came to light, evidently many men were, so she wrote a book to help them understand.

“There is a guy with ten long fingers, creepy glares, and hugs that linger. If you’re a woman, you’re not a fan. I speak, of course, of the Handsy Man,” she began, before launching into a rhyming list of things men “may not do.”

“You may not compliment my butt. You may not call me ‘ho’ or ‘slut.’ And even if you’re stoned or drunk, you may not expose me to your junk.” Illustrated picture book-style pages showed on the screen behind Ross as she read.

“I shouldn’t have to say this crap!” ended one stanza — “crap” rhyming with “lap” — accompanied by cheers from the audience.

“So Handsy Man, if you’re still confused whether your behavior will be excused, I’ll say it clearly, nice and slow: If she doesn’t consent, the answer is no.”

Watch the full segment above.

More TV

  • Tracee Ellis Ross Shares 'The Handsy

    Tracee Ellis Ross Shares 'The Handsy Man' While Filling in for Jimmy Kimmel

    “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Dr. Seuss with her book “The Handsy Man” while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night — Kimmel was staying home to take care of his infant son post-surgery. Ross kicked off the segment with a quick introduction that characterized the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal: “It isn’t a […]

  • BROOKLYN NINE-NINE: L-R: Joe Lo Truglio,

    'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Team on Rosa's Coming Out and Hitting 99 Episodes

    “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Dr. Seuss with her book “The Handsy Man” while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night — Kimmel was staying home to take care of his infant son post-surgery. Ross kicked off the segment with a quick introduction that characterized the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal: “It isn’t a […]

  • No More Apologies Sexual Harassment in

    No More Apologies: Hollywood Needs to Make Meaningful Reforms

    “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Dr. Seuss with her book “The Handsy Man” while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night — Kimmel was staying home to take care of his infant son post-surgery. Ross kicked off the segment with a quick introduction that characterized the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal: “It isn’t a […]

  • Fox Disney Merger stacey snider Peter

    Disney-Fox Deal: Who Would Stay, Who Would Go if Murdochs Decide to Sell

    “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Dr. Seuss with her book “The Handsy Man” while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night — Kimmel was staying home to take care of his infant son post-surgery. Ross kicked off the segment with a quick introduction that characterized the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal: “It isn’t a […]

  • Jennie Garth

    Fox's 'The Mick' Casts 'Beverly Hills 90210' Alum Jennie Garth in Guest Role

    “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Dr. Seuss with her book “The Handsy Man” while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night — Kimmel was staying home to take care of his infant son post-surgery. Ross kicked off the segment with a quick introduction that characterized the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal: “It isn’t a […]

  • Billy Bush Stephen Colbert

    Billy Bush Volunteers for His Own Reckoning With Colbert (Column)

    “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Dr. Seuss with her book “The Handsy Man” while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night — Kimmel was staying home to take care of his infant son post-surgery. Ross kicked off the segment with a quick introduction that characterized the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal: “It isn’t a […]

  • WGA Award winners Patton Oswalt

    Patton Oswalt Returning to Host Writers Guild Awards Show in Los Angeles

    “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross channeled Dr. Seuss with her book “The Handsy Man” while filling in for Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night — Kimmel was staying home to take care of his infant son post-surgery. Ross kicked off the segment with a quick introduction that characterized the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal: “It isn’t a […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad