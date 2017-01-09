Tracee Ellis Ross took home best actress in a comedy or musical TV series for “Black-ish,” and used that platform to make an important statement.

Taking the stage to accept her award early in the ceremony, Ross dedicated the honor to women of color.

“This is for all the women of color and colorful people whose stories, ideas, and thoughts are not always considered worthy and valid and important. But I want you to know that I see you. We see you,” she said on stage. She also took a moment to thank Kenya Barris, creator of the ABC show, for allowing the series “to show the magic and the beauty and the sameness of a story and stories that are outside of where the industry usually looks.”

Ross was up against stiff competition for the award: Rachel Bloom in “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” who was last year’s winner; Emmy-winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus for “Veep”; Sarah Jessica Parker for her return to TV, “Divorce”; Issa Rae for her critically acclaimed “Insecure”; and Gina Rodriguez, who won in 2015, for “Jane the Virgin.”

“Black-ish” was nominated for several awards on Sunday night, including best comedy or musical television series, which went to “Atlanta.” Ross’ “Black-ish” co-star Anthony Anderson is up for best actor in musical or comedy series later in the night.