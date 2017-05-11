‘Top of the Lake: China Girl’ Trailer Showcases Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman

It’s been over four years since “Top of the Lake” closed its first case, but the Elisabeth Moss murder mystery series is returning with a new case. On Thursday, BBC Two, BBC UKTV, and Sundance Channel co-production dropped the first trailer for Series 2, entitled “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

“China Girl” will once again feature Moss in her Golden Globe-winning role as Kiwi cop Robin Griffin as she returns to her Sydney home, just in time to discover another gruesome murder. The trailer also gives us a look at Nicole Kidman and Gwendoline Christie in their new roles.

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” also stars David Dencik (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”), Alice Englert (“Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell”) and Ewen Leslie (“The Daughter”). Jane Campion returns as co-writer and co-director, while Ariel Kleiman replaces Gerard Lee as co-director from Series 1 due to scheduling conflicts.

Moss can currently be seen in “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu. Kidman can currently be seen in “Big Little Lies” on HBO. Christie can currently be seen in “Game of Thrones” on HBO.

“China Girl” will premiere in its entirety at Cannes this May before airing episodically on Sundance this September.

Check out the “Top of the Lake” trailer here or above.