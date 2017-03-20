Two “Top Gear”s, no waiting, for BBC America viewers. The AMC Networks channel has ordered an eight-episode season of “Top Gear America” to join the original flavor “Top Gear” in its lineup.

The previous U.S. version of “Top Gear” had a six-season run on A+E Networks-owned History before being canceled in 2016. Produced by BBC Worldwide, it was hosted by Adam Ferrara, Rutledge Wood and Tanner Foust.

BBC America’s “Top Gear America,” also produced by BBC Worldwide, will be hosted by William Fichtner, world champion drag racer Antron Brown, and British automotive journalist Tom “Wookie” Ford. The three will race various vehicles along the scenic highways and historic tracks of the American west and, in “Top Gear” tradition, each episode will feature a celebrity guest racing around a track in an attempt to beat other celebrities’ times and will include the presence of mysterious masked driver The Stig.

“We are big fans of the mix of cars, credibility and charisma that adds up to the winning formula for ‘Top Gear,’ and couldn’t be happier that BBCA is now the home for the franchise in the U.S., with ‘Top Gear America’ joining the original show on our network,” said BBC America president Sarah Barnett. “Bill, Antron and Wookie are serious gearheads who never take themselves too seriously. It will be quite the trip.”

The British “Top Gear” underwent a revamping of its own after the departure of original presenters Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond. American actor Matt LeBlanc hosts the show now, with British journalists Rory Reid and Chris Harris. Meanwhile, Clarkson, May, and Hammond haven’t been sitting idle: their motoring show “The Grand Tour” wrapped its first season on Amazon Prime, with a second slated to debut in November.

“Top Gear America” will premiere on BBC America later this year. The current, 24th season of the original “Top Gear” is airing now on the network.