ABC News Lands Tonya Harding Interview for ‘Truth and Lies’ Docu Series

ABC News has landed a lengthy sit-down interview with Tonya Harding for an upcoming installment of its “Truth and Lies” docu-series.

The Jan. 11 two-hour special will build off the interest in the 1994 Harding-Nancy Kerrigan scandal spurred by the movie “I, Tonya,” starring Margot Robbie as Harding and Allison Janney as Golden. Robbie and Janney have awards-season momentum for their work in the Neon release, which opened Dec. 8.

Like the film, “Truth and Lies: The Tonya Harding Story” will recount the story of the attack on Kerrigan plotted by Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly. Harding’s rival was clubbed on the knee at the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, weeks before Harding and Kerrigan were to compete in Olympic events in Lillehammer, Norway.

Harding in the interview with Amy Robach talks about being in the eye of the media storm, her strained relationship with her mother, and being disgraced in the world of figure skating. Gillooly and others wound up serving prison time for the attack. Harding admitted to withholding information from police and received three years probation and a $160,000 fine. She was banned for life from the U.S. Figure Skating Association and lost her 1994 U.S. championship title.

“The Tonya Harding Story” is the sixth installment of the docu-series ABC News launched this year.

