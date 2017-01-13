Actor Tony Rosato, an alum of the sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live” and “SCTV,” died on Tuesday night at his home in Toronto. He was 62.

The comedian died of a suspected heart attack, though an autopsy has not been performed yet, his agent Ryan Goldhar told Variety.

Rosato was born in Naples, Italy, in 1954. He joined the Canadian sketch comedy show “SCTV” (“Second City Television”) in the late 1970s, playing, among other characters, drunk TV chef Marcello Sebastiani. The Toronto-based sketch show was created by Second City troupe members.

Rosato went on to join the cast of “SNL” in 1981, a year after producer Lorne Michaels took a break from the NBC show. Rosato was the first cast member born outside of the U.S. and one of only three “SCTV” alumni to appear on “SNL,” along with Robin Duke and Martin Short. His tenure on the show lasted only one year (Season 6).

In the 1990s, he worked as a voice actor, playing the part of Luigi in a variety of Super Mario-related programs, in addition to other video games and animated series.

His other TV credits include “Night Heat,” “L.A. Law,” and “Lonesome Dove.”

In 2005, Rosato was arrested and charged with criminal harassment of his wife. He believed his wife and daughter to be impostors and was diagnosed with Capgras delusion. He spent some time in a mental hospital before being released in 2009.