Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is going from the field to the booth.

Variety has confirmed that the 37 year-old will retire from pro football after 14 seasons and is set to join CBS‘ announcing team, replacing longtime lead analyst Phil Simms. Romo will work alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz, putting him in line to work with Nantz on CBS’ coverage of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.

A spokesperson for CBS Sports declined to comment.

The news comes after long speculation that Romo would retire from football after a 2016 preseason game against Seattle left him with a broken back, forcing him to remain on the sidelines for the majority of the season. He was replaced by quarterback Dak Prescott, who was named NFL’s offensive Rookie of the Year.

With Prescott under center, the Cowboys won a franchise-record 11 straight games before losing in the first round of the playoffs. Romo was able to participate in one game at the end of the season, throwing a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys were expected to release Romo from his contract in the coming weeks, allowing him to pursue a deal with another team.

Sports Business Journal first reported Romo’s deal with CBS.

In setting a deal with CBS, Romo walks away from a lucrative potential free agent contract. Several NFL teams were expected to express interest in Romo, including the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.