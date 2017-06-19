Tony Danza to Star in Netflix Series ‘The Good Cop’

Tony Danza will star in the upcoming Netflix series “The Good Cop,” Variety has learned.

Danza will play Tony Sr., a disgraced, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules. He lives with his son, Tony, Jr., an honest NYPD detective who makes a point of always following the rules. Tony Sr. decides to help his son by offering advice on everything from handling suspects to handling women. Netflix has ordered ten one-hour episodes of the dramedy.

Danza became a household name while co-starring in the classic sitcom “Taxi,” which ran from 1978-1983. He followed that up with a lead role in the smash hit series “Who’s the Boss,” which ran from 1984-1992. He also has a role in “There’s Johnny!” the upcoming Seeso series about Johnny Carson. That show is expected to debut this summer on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, but recent staff changes and layoffs at Seeso make it unclear whether or not the show will remain on the streamer for long.

Andy Breckman, the creator of “Monk,” will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Randy Zisk and Howard Klein also serving as executive producers. Zisk will also direct the first episode. Danza is also producer on the series, which is inspired by a format from Israeli production company YES, who will also serve as executive producers. The series is a Netflix original production.

“We’re excited to bring viewers the return of Tony Danza, one of television’s most beloved icons,” said Cindy Holland, vice president of original content for Netflix. “‘The Good Cop’ is a funny, charming procedural series that we think our members will love.”

The series was packaged by CAA. Danza is represented by CAA and manager Dan Farah. Breckman is represented by CAA and attorneys Cliff Gilbert-Lurie and Eric Sherman. Zisk is represented by CAA, Rain Management, and attorney Jared Levine.