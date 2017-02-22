Film marketing veteran Tommy Gargotta, most recently head of marketing for the Relativity EuropaCorp Distribution venture, has joined the Fox broadcast network in a senior marketing post.

Gargotta will serve as exec VP of creative marketing, reporting to Fox chief marketing officer Angela Courtin. Courtin joined Fox from Relativity nearly two years ago.

Gargotta will oversee the on-air promotion and design departments for Fox, extending beyond the network to print, digital and outdoor venues. He’s taking on a newly created position.

“Tommy is one of the most creative marketers in the business,” said Courtin. “His extensive experience, passion for marketing and sharp creative eye make him the perfect person to develop strategic campaigns for our breakthrough shows and amplify all of the innovation happening right now throughout Fox.”

Gargotta was named president of theatrical marketing for Relativity EuropaCorp in March 2015. That entity is essentially defunct given Relativity’s dire straits. In January, EuropaCorp signed a new distribution and marketing pact with STX Entertainment. While at Relativity EuropaCorp he led marketing efforts for such pics as “Masterminds,” “Miss Sloane,” “The Circle” and “Valerian.”

Before Relativity, Gargotta spent 13 years at Sony, rising to president of worldwide creative advertising. During his Sony run, Gargotta spearheaded campaigns for such hits as “The Da Vinci Code,” “Salt,” the “Jump Street” movies, “American Hustle” and “The Amazing Spider-Man” franchise, along with the ad materials for the last three James Bond titles: “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace” and “Skyfall.”