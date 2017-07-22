Tom Welling Joins Cast of ‘Lucifer’ for Season 3

Superman is now going to dance with the devil.

Tom Welling — best known for his 10-season run as Clark Kent on The CW’s “Smallville” — has signed on for the cast of Fox’s “Lucifer” for its third season.

Welling will play Marcus Pierce, an accomplished police lieutenant. While he’s reserved and well-respected, like Lucifer (Tom Ellis), he’s charming, charismatic and handsome. So when Pierce starts developing a connection with Decker (Lauren German), the devil comes out in Lucifer.

Welling, who starred in the film “The Choice,” also directed several episodes of “Smallville” and served as an executive producer on the series.

When “Lucifer” returns for season three, Lucifer has resolved the problem of Mom aka Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) — but he must confront the problem of figuring out who kidnapped him and why his angel wings have returned.

In its second season, “Lucifer” averaged a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.83 viewers in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers. Across all platforms, Fox reported that the series averaged 8 million viewers per episode. It was renewed for a third season in February.

“Lucifer” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television. The series is based on the characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo from DC Entertainment. Executive producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed.

“Lucifer” returns for Season 3 on Fox on October 2 at 8pm.