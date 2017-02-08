Tom Verica has been tapped to direct the pilot for Shondaland’s untitled legal drama at ABC from “Scandal” writer Paul Davies, Variety has learned exclusively.

Verica is a familiar face to Shondaland, both on and off the screen.

The multi-hyphenate is known to viewers for playing Viola Davis’ on-screen husband, Sam Keating, on “How to Get Away With Murder.” Aside from acting, Verica is well-versed in both directing and producing. He has helmed numerous episodes of Shondaland’s “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Private Practice,” and a whopping 21 episodes of “Scandal,” on which he’s served as an executive producer. He also starred on “American Dreams” and directed episodes of the series.

The untitled legal drama is set in the Southern District of New York Federal Court, better known as “The Mother Court,” and follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides — both defense and the prosecution — as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.

Davies created the project and penned the pilot. He will serve as executive producers with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. ABC Studios is producing.

Verica is repped by WME and Kessler Schneider.