Watch Tom Hanks and James Corden’s School Bus Version of Carpool Karaoke

James Corden certainly had something to sing about this weekend.

Before his “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” won the Creative Arts Emmy for variety special, his popular segment recruited Tom Hanks for a sketch on Friday’s multi-network special “XQ Super School Live.”

Celebrities — including Viola Davis, Justin Timberlake, U2, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, J.J. Abrams, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mahershala Ali — banded together for the event that aired on CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, and YouTube.

Hanks made his “Carpool Karaoke” debut in the middle of the hourlong special. The videotaped bit shows “The Late Late Show” host getting picked up by a bus driven by Hanks. After some fodder about Corden looking like a big baby, the two sing along to Kim Wilde’s “Kids in America” before being joined by children who pop up from behind the seats.

“In America, we know that one small step can become a walk on the moon,” Hanks said at the end of the special about the future of American high schools. “We know that one simple act of sitting on a bus can inspire an entire movement. We know that 272 words on a hill in Gettysburg can help heal a nation. We take problems and raise our hands to solve them. That’s what we do. That’s who we are. So tonight, let’s take that one small step to reshape our education system in this country. Because when we’re good, we’re great.”

The finale featured an all-star rendition of the Beatles’ “Come Together,” and the event included performances by Clarkson, Andra Day, and Hunter Hayes.

Watch the “Carpool Karaoke” segment at the two-hour mark of the video above.