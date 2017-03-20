Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl LI jersey has been found.

According to the NFL, the jersey of the New England Patriot’s quarterback was found in Mexico in the possession of a member of the international media. The jersey was recovered after an investigation by the FBI.

“Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered,” the NFL said in a statement. “Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.”

Brady reported the jersey missing, following the Pats’ Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons after he realized it had been taken from his bag in the team’s locker room. Despite saying he would keep an eye on eBay to see if the jersey popped up there, Brady didn’t seem too upset about it.

“Those are pretty special ones to keep,” he said. “But what can you do? I’ll take the ring. That’s good enough for me.”