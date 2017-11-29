‘Today’ Removes Matt Lauer’s Photos Off All Social Channels Following Firing

NBC was quick to remove all photos of Matt Lauer off the “Today” show’s social channels following news that the longtime co-host has been fired amid a sexual harassment allegation.

As of Wednesday morning, “Today’s” website, Facebook page, and Twitter account have been scrubbed of Lauer’s name and picture.

Banners on Facebook and Twitter now adorn a collage of photos featuring prominent NBC fixtures Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Kathy Lee Gifford, Carson Daly, and Megyn Kelly, while Today.com’s header removed cutouts of co-hosts Guthrie and Lauer, leaving only a blurred shot of the studio.

Guthrie tearfully announced Lauer’s ouster live on air Wednesday morning.

“As I’m sure you can imagine, we are devastated, and we are still processing all of this. And I will tell you right now, we do not know more than what I just shared with you,” Guthrie told viewers.

In a memo to staffers, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack said executives received a detailed complaint about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Lauer that were a “clear violation” of company standards. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” Lack wrote.

Lauer has been on “Today” for over two decades, working alongside anchors including Katie Couric, Meredith Vieira, Ann Curry, and Guthrie.