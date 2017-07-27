TNT Summer Dramas Stand Strong in Multi-Platform Viewing

‘Claws’ TNT
TNT’s summer dramas are not setting the TV landscape on fire in terms of traditional ratings, but are showing significant life in multi-platform viewing.

Animal Kingdom,” currently in its second season, is averaging a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers, down approximately 14% in the demo and 11% in total viewers compared to last season’s final average.

However, the series is currently averaging 4.8 million viewers per episode across TNT platforms, according to data provided by the network. That figure includes a 73% increase in viewing through TNT’s website, mobile apps and connected devices, as well as an 11% lift in DVR viewing. TNT recently renewed the series for a third season.

Freshman drama “Claws,” which stars Niecy Nash as a Florida nail salon owner who gets involved in organized crime, is averaging numbers similar to “Animal Kingdom” midway through its first season. It is currently averaging a 0.4 rating and 1.2 million viewers per episode on TNT’s linear channel. According to the network, the series is averaging an impressive 7.7 million viewers per episode across platforms. It has already been renewed for a second season.

“Will,” which explores the early life of William Shakespeare, launched at the beginning of July to a disappointing 0.2 and 633,000 viewers. After four episodes, the series is averaging just a 0.1 and 487,000 viewers per episode. No multi-platform data on the series is currently available.

The shows’ performance on streaming and digital platforms is in keeping with TNT and TBS head Kevin Reilly’s push to move both networks away from traditional television.

“How people watch and the different ways they connect to TV — you’re going to see some expansion and radical transformation” Reilly said Thursday at the TCA summer press tour, speaking on the future of the industry. “We’re going to be part of that — we’re already on the move.”

