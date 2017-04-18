In today’s roundup, TNT has ordered a pilot from the executive producer of “Big Little Lies,” Alec Baldwin will take over hosting TCM’s “The Essentials,” and King Kong is getting a television adaptation.

DEVELOPMENT

TNT has ordered a pilot for the thriller mystery “Deadlier Than the Male.” The pilot is set to be executive produced by Bruna Papandrea, who also executive produced HBO’s “Big Little Lies.” Harriet Warner and Casey Haver of Papandrea’s Made Up Stories will also executive produce. Warner is also writing the script. The pilot focuses on a young woman who has faced a dangerous killer, a serial predator looking for redemption, and a mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. With the pressure increasing, the truth about their pasts and motives becomes less and less clear, conflating victim with perpetrator.

MarVista Entertainment and IM Global Television, a collaboration between IM Global, Chinese digital giant Tencent and Tang Media Partners, are set to develop, produce, and finance a live action television series based on King Kong. The new series, based on Marian C. Cooper’s 1933 film “King Kong” and DeVito ArtWorks’ “Skull Island” property, will explore the origins of Skull Island with a female-led cast. Stacy Title and Jonathan Penner are attached to write/executive produce. Dannie Festa will also executive produce.

HOSTS

Alec Baldwin will take over hosting the new season of TCM’s “The Essentials” series after the death of long-time host Robert Osborne. The new season will also feature guest appearances from David Letterman, Tina Fey, and William Friedkin. “The Essentials” showcases iconic classic films with commentary from the host and their guests. The new season will feature films such as “East of Eden,” “Rear Window,” and “The Manchurian Candidate” and airs every Saturday night beginning May 6 at 8 p.m.

PREMIERE DATES

The second season of comedy series “Flaked” will premiere June 2 on Netflix. “Flaked” stars Will Arnett as Chip, an alcoholic stool store owner, continual liar, and fixture of the Venice Beach community. In Season 2, Chip returns to his home to try to reconcile with the aftermath of season one. The series is created by Arnett and Mike Chappell and executive produced by Arnett, Chappell, Ben Silverman, Peter Principato, and Mitch Hurwitz.

EXECUTIVES

Thomas E. Wheeler and Jon Liebman have been elected to the National Archives Foundation Board of Directors. The National Archives Foundation is the non-profit arm of the National Archives and Records Administration. Wheeler was the 31st chairman of the Federal Communications Commission after the end of his tenure as Foundation board chairman. Lieberman currently serves as chairman and chief executive officer of Brillstein Entertainment Partners, a Hollywood talent management and production company.