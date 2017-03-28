TLC cameras will capture genuine, on-the-spot reactions to major moments in families’ lives in the new special “This Is Life Live,” Variety has learned exclusively. The four-night event will follow people in real time as they experience some of the most profound, life-changing moments they have ever known.

Premiering April 23 at 10 p.m., each episode will go live from different locations across the country, sharing two unique stories of families and their loved ones as they experience an epic, pivotal moment. Every hour will delve into moments such as seeing a woman walk for the first time and watching a father be reunited with a long-lost family member, to witnessing a deaf parent hearing a child say “I love you.”

Each night, immediately following the show, viewers at home will have the chance to have their questions answered by the participants in the live digital after show. “This Is Life Live” is produced for TLC by Fly on the Wall Entertainment.

Of course, this is not the first live event built around a major life event from TLC. Back in June, the network broadcast a human birth on Facebook Live. The special event, “A Baby Story Live,” was billed as a reprise of the cabler’s “A Baby Story,” a docu-series following expecting mothers through their final weeks of pregnancy that debuted on the cable channel and Discovery in the late ’90s. TLC’s stunt came after a man in California said he inadvertently began publicly broadcasting his partner’s childbirth on Facebook, and then let it remain public after it went viral.

